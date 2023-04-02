Iraqi federal and Kurdish officials reach oil export deal

BEIRUT (AP) — Authorities in Iraq’s semi-autonomous northern region say they have reached a deal with the central government in Baghdad that will allow oil exports from the Kurdish region by way of Turkey to resume. The agreement announced on Sunday comes after an arbitration process by the International Chamber of Commerce. The ICC last sided with Iraq over a long-standing dispute over the independent export of oil by the Kurdish regional government. Exports via a pipeline that goes through Iraq’s Fish Khabur border crossing to Turkey’s Ceyhan port will resume this week, according to Lawk Ghafuri, spokesperson for the Kurdish regional government.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.