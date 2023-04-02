Trump to deliver remarks Tuesday night after his arraignment

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s campaign says the former president will deliver remarks Tuesday night in Florida after his scheduled arraignment in New York earlier that day on charges related to hush money payments. Trump is set to deliver remarks at his Mar-a-Lago club after returning from Manhattan, where Trump is expected to voluntarily turn himself in. Trump is facing multiple charges of falsifying business records, including at least one felony offense, in the indictment handed up by a Manhattan grand jury. That’s according to two people familiar with the matter who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

By JILL COLVIN and COLLEEN LONG Associated Press

