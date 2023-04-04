At a glance: The three hush money cases in Trump indictment

The criminal charges that Donald Trump is now facing in New York stem from three separate instances in which the former president and his associates are accused of making hush money payments during his 2016 campaign. Prosecutors say payoffs were made to two women to suppress information about extramarital sexual encounters they said they had with years earlier. And the Manhattan district attorney says a payment was made to a onetime Trump Tower doorman who claimed to have a story about a child he alleged Trump had out of of wedlock. Trump has been charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records. He surrendered earlier Tuesday in Manhattan and pleaded not guilty to all charges.

By The Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.