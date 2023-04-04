Authorities: Michigan woman set fire that killed her, 3 kids

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say a woman intentionally set a house fire last month that killed her and her three young children in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. The Sault Ste. Marie police and fire chiefs say in a news release posted on Facebook Tuesday that the March 14 fire killed 31-year-old Alicia Adzima of Sault Ste. Marie; her 4-year-old twin daughters, Ella and Eva Clossick; and her 1-year-old son, Emery Adzima. The news release says an investigation determined the fire was a homicide-suicide and that Alicia Adzima intentionally caused the fire with the intent to cause the deaths of her and her children.

