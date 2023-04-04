Death of former top aide to Maryland governor ends manhunt

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The three-week manhunt for a former top aide to Maryland’s governor has ended in his death after he skipped a court appearance on public corruption charges. Roy McGrath died from gunfire Monday night when FBI agents confronted the fugitive outside Knoxville, Tennessee. McGrath had served as former Gov. Larry Hogan’s chief of staff but resigned after just 11 weeks when he was accused of fraud and embezzlement. Despite the twists and turns in the case, lawyer Joseph Murtha says McGrath consistently expressed his innocence. McGrath failed to appear for his March 13 trial date at the U.S. District Court in Baltimore.

By BRIAN WITTE and LEA SKENE Associated Press

