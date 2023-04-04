Double standard? Tennessee GOP seeks to oust 3 Democrats

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Republicans are on track to oust three Democratic House members who used a bullhorn in the chamber last week to shout support to gun-control protesters crowding the gallery. The effort to expel Reps. Gloria Johnson, Justin Jones and Justin Pearson over a brief break in decorum is being criticized as extreme. The GOP supermajority has previously resisted removing its own members even when faced with criminal allegations. Last week’s gun-control protest at the Capitol was a reaction to the March 27 Nashville school shooting that killed six people, including three children. A vote on whether the Democratic lawmakers will be allowed to continue their terms is set for Thursday.

By KIMBERLEE KRUESI and JONATHAN MATTISE Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.