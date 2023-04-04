Puerto Rico, USVI to receive $108M to upgrade water systems

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands will receive a total of nearly $108 million to improve drinking water infrastructure across the U.S. territories. Officials said Tuesday that Puerto Rico is slated to get $62 million and the U.S. Virgin Islands nearly $46 million. The money is part of a push by the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden to improve drinking water systems and remove lead pipes. Federal officials said Congress appropriated an additional $6 billion for water projects in U.S. states and territories as part of the $550 billion Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that Biden signed in November 2021.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.