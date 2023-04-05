A decade in the EU, Croatia aids Balkan hopefuls
SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — Croatia’s prime minister promises to redouble efforts to help other countries in the region join the European Union as it prepares to mark a decade of EU membership. Andrej Plenkovic made the pledge on a visit to North Macedonia. He praised the decision made last year to add Moldova, Ukraine and Bosnia to the list of EU candidate countries, but added that not enough progress had been made in integrating countries like North Macedonia and neighboring Albania.