Hawaiian men imprisoned for hate crime beating to pay $25K

HONOLULU (AP) — Two Native Hawaiian men sentenced to prison for a hate crime in the brutal beating of a white man have agreed to pay more than $25,000 in restitution. A judge sentenced Kaulana Alo-Kaonohi to six and a half years in prison and Levi Aki Jr. to four years and two months in prison. Jurors found them guilty of a hate crime when they punched, kicked and used a shovel to beat Christopher Kunzelman in 2014 because he tried to move into their remote fishing village on the island of Maui. His injuries included a concussion, two broken ribs and head trauma.

