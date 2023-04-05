‘How to Blow Up a Pipeline’ explores vigilante eco-sabotage

LOS ANGELES (AP) — When the creators of “How to Blow Up a Pipeline” initially set out to adapt the book that critiques the docility of climate activism, director Daniel Goldhaber had a very different vision than what they eventually made. They eventually decided on a kind of heist thriller that follows a group of young activists who plot to take down an oil pipeline in West Texas. While the group is composed of people with starkly different backgrounds and reasons for being there, many of its members are personally affected by climate change and are united in their desperation to fight it. “How to Blow Up a Pipeline” hits theaters Friday.

