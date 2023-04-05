Judge weighs request to toss Chasing Horse’s sex abuse case

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A “Dances With Wolves” actor accused of sexually abusing Indigenous women and girls for decades is asking a judge in Nevada to dismiss a 19-count indictment against him. The judge said Wednesday that she will make a decision by the end of the week. Nathan Chasing Horse claims two women identified as victims in Nevada wanted to have sex with him. One of them was younger than 16 when she says the abuse began. Chasing Horse is known for his role as Smiles a Lot in Kevin Costner’s 1990 film. Prosecutors say he used his position as a self-proclaimed medicine man to gain access to vulnerable women and girls starting in the early 2000s.

