On DeSantis turf, Newsom decries conservative education push

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — Appearing on Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ turf, California Gov. Gavin Newsom decried what he called a conservative attempt to reshape education in the U.S., most notably at progressive institutions like New College of Florida. Newsom, a Democrat, met Wednesday with students and faculty near the New College campus as part of a tour of Republican-led states, where he is criticizing GOP efforts to ban abortion, tread on LGBTQ+ rights, weaken civil and voting rights, and marginalize people of color. A spokesperson for the Florida governor says DeSantis “is focused on getting Florida’s public institutions of higher learning refocused on academics and truth.”

