Putin: West helped Ukraine mount acts of sabotage

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin accuses Western intelligence agencies of helping Ukraine to carry out acts of sabotage. During a call Wednesday with members of his Security Council, he urged his officials to mount a stronger response. The call focused on efforts to shore up control of the four Ukrainian regions that Russia claimed in September, in a move that was rejected by most of the world as an illegal annexation. Putin claims that “the capabilities of third countries, Western special services, have been involved in preparation of acts of sabotage and terror attacks,” but didn’t elaborate or provide any evidence.

