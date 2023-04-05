Q&A: Lewis Capaldi feels ‘naked’ releasing new documentary

Lewis Capaldi’s first album went multiplatinum and led to chart-topping hits, sold-out stadiums, and a Grammy nomination for the singer-songwriter. Besting that with his sophomore album was daunting enough, but then he agreed to allow a Netflix documentary crew to follow him as he went through the process, during the pandemic. Capaldi says, with his trademark wit, he wouldn’t recommend it to anyone. The result is “How I’m Feeling Now,” a film that reveals the fear and anxiety that plagued the recording artist as he returned home to Scotland and tried to write new songs. It drops Wednesday on Netflix.

