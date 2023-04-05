Senegal struggles with loss of fish central to diet, culture

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Senegal’s national dish of thieboudienne is entwined in the country’s history and culture. But the preferred fish for the dish is white grouper, and the fishery has collapsed in the face of overfishing and foreign poaching. And there are few other fish stocks to turn to, as overfishing has diminished other fish stocks in Senegal, where a U.S. report says one in six people work in the fisheries sector. The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations says that’s bad news in a nation in which fish and seafood represent more than 40% of the animal protein intake in the diet.

By GRACE EKPU and PATRICK WHITTLE Associated Press

