West Virginia atheist inmate sues over Christian programming

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — An atheist and secular humanist is suing the agency that runs West Virginia’s correctional facilities. Andrew Miller, who is currently incarcerated at Saint Marys Correctional Center and Jail, is accusing the state of violating his constitutional rights by requiring Christian-affiliated programming as a release condition. His lawsuit in U.S. district court Tuesday alleges the state has failed to accommodate repeated requests to honor his beliefs. Miller says the federally-funded substance abuse treatment program he is participating in — a requirement for parole consideration — is “infused with Christian practices.” Several West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation officials are named in the suit.

