Zelenskyy visits Poland to thank ally and meet Ukrainians

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in Poland for a visit meant to thank a key ally and meet with some of the Ukrainians who have found refuge in the neighboring nation. Zelenskyy’s visit comes at a time of rising anger among Polish farmers who say that Ukrainian grain that has entered Poland has created a glut and caused prices to fall. Zelenskyy is to be welcomed by Poland’s president and prime minister. Warsaw has been a key ally for Ukraine since Russia’s full-scale invasion last year, welcoming refugees and becoming a hub for humanitarian aid and weapons to transit into Ukraine.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.