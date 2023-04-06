Gunmen kill at least 50 in attacks on village in Nigeria

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Authorities say at least 50 people have died after two attacks on a village in north-central Nigeria. Ruben Bako, chairman of the Otukpo local government where the massacre happened, said three people had been killed on Tuesday. Then gunmen returned to Umogidi village in Benue state and killed 47 others when they opened fire at a market. While there was no claim of responsibility, authorities said suspicion fell on local herdsmen, who have clashed in the past with farmers over land disputes in north-central Nigeria. Benue state has been one of the hardest hit in the decades-long clashes between agrarian communities and nomadic cattle herders in the West African country.

