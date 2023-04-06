Jill Biden keeps ‘EGGucation’ theme for Easter Egg Roll

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jill Biden is turning the upcoming White House Easter Egg Roll into an educational as well as fun experience for the thousands of children who’ll participate. The White House says “EGGucation” is the theme for Monday’s event. The first lady is a teacher. “EGGucation” was her theme last year, too. The White House lawn and the Ellipse will be transformed into a school community for the 30,000 attendees. Kids will be able to participate in the traditional egg roll and egg hunt and visit educational stations to learn about farming, healthier eating and other subjects. The American Egg Board is donating 30,000 eggs hand-dyed by a North Carolina farm.

