Nevada Dems push gun control bills with uncertain future

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada Democrats and gun control advocates have rallied around a trio of bills amplifying calls for gun regulation while recalling the 2017 Las Vegas mass shooting at which a shooter killed scores of people at a country music concert. The recent rise in U.S. mass shootings was repeatedly cited in debates Thursday over a bill to raise the eligible age to possess semi automatic shotguns and assault weapons. Two other bills would bar possession of a gun near an election site entrance and prohibit owning a firearm within a decade of a gross misdemeanor or felony hate crime conviction. With Democrats firmly in control of the Nevada Legislature, the fate of the bills may fall to Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo.

