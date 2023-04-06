Pope leads Holy Thursday service in Vatican basilica

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has begun the first of two major Holy Thursday ceremonies. Francis is presiding at mid-morning Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica. Later in the day, inmates at a juvenile prison on Rome’s outskirts await the pontiff for a symbolic foot-washing ceremony that commemorates the final supper of Jesus before crucifixion. The juvenile facility is where Francis first celebrated Holy Thursday shortly after being elected pontiff in 2013. The pope’s voice sounded strong during the basilica Mass as he read a long homily. Francis, who is 86, was discharged from a Rome hospital five days ago after being treated for bronchitis. Francis in his homily sought to shore up the dedication of priests to their flocks.

