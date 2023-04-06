SKorea, US, Japan call for support of ban on NKorea workers

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea, the U.S. and Japan have called for stronger international support of efforts to ban North Korea from sending workers abroad and curb the North’s cybercrime. They say such steps are necessary to block the country’s means to fund its nuclear program. The top South Korean, U.S. and Japanese nuclear envoys met in Seoul on Friday to discuss how to cope with North Korea’s growing nuclear arsenal. The North’s recent weapons tests show it is intent on acquiring more advanced missiles designed to attack the U.S. and its allies, rather than returning to talks.

