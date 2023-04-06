US authorities charge man in case of missing Navajo woman

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A New Mexico man is scheduled to be arraigned on assault and carjacking charges in connection with the 2021 disappearance of a Native American woman. Ella Mae Begay’s case has helped raise awareness about missing and unsolved slayings in Indian Country. Preston Henry Tolth is accused of assaulting Begay and taking her pickup truck and is expected to be arraigned Friday. It will be up to a federal magistrate to decide whether Tolth remains in custody pending trial. A year after Begay disappeared, her niece began walking from the Navajo Nation to Washington, D.C. to bring attention to a decades-long epidemic of violence disproportionately affecting Indigenous people.

