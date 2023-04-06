Was your home damaged in a tornado? Here’s what to do next

Deadly storms in the past two weeks unleashed dozens of tornadoes that killed at least 63 people and damaged or destroyed hundreds of people’s homes. An average of 1,200 tornadoes hit the country yearly, and a recent study shows the United States will probably get more killer supercells that spawn tornadoes and hail as the world warms. But the National Severe Storms Laboratory says tornadoes can happen any time of year and have been reported in all 50 states. If your home is destroyed or severely damaged, make sure you’re safe first. Then check resources to figure out what to do next.

