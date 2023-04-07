After Burkina Faso ousts French, Russia’s Wagner may arrive

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — Months after hundreds of French troops left Burkina Faso, ousted by the ruling military junta, speculation is mounting that the war-torn nation will fill the void with fighters from Russia’s shadowy mercenary outfit, the Wagner Group. In January, Burkina Faso ordered some 400 French special forces to depart, cutting military relations with France amid soaring jihadi violence that’s killed thousands and plunged the once peaceful nation into crisis. Anti-French sentiment in the former colony has grown since junta leader Capt. Ibrahim Traore seized power in September. The junta says it has nothing against France, but wants to diversify its military partners in its fight against the extremists.

