Court sides with Justice Dept. on Jan. 6 obstruction charge

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal appeals court has sided with the Justice Department in a case that could have upended hundreds of charges brought following the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. A divided three judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit said a lower court judge was wrong in dismissing the obstruction of Congress offense after concluding that the rioters’ conduct wasn’t covered by the charge in three cases. The Justice Department has argued that the charge clearly fits the conduct of the rioters who halted Congress’ certification of President Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory.

By LINDSAY WHITEHURST and ALANNA DURKIN RICHER Associated Press

