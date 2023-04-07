Faith guides Catholic pilgrims to historic New Mexico sites

Thousands of Catholics are making the trek to a historic adobe church in the hills of northern New Mexico as part of a Holy Week tradition that spans generations. El Santuario de Chimayó just north of Santa Fe is one of the most important Catholic pilgrimage centers in the U.S. Some travelers are drawn to the holy dirt, believed to have healing powers. Others come to view Nuestro Señor de Esquipulas, a crucifix that legend says was discovered at the site in the early 1800s. Most pilgrims begin the journey on Good Friday, with transportation workers, law enforcement agencies and volunteers working to ensure their safety.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.