How Tennessee GOP’s majority used power to expel Democrats

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The expulsion of two Tennessee Democrats over a gun control protest is an extraordinary showcase of how the levers of single-party power in America’s statehouses can be pulled not only to shut down opponents, but also to punish them. The vote by Republicans this week to oust state Reps. Justin Jones and Justin Pearson went beyond the GOP’s typical ability to steamroll Democrats. The banishment put on display how Tennessee Republicans are able to maximize their parliamentary power behind a commanding majority. GOP leaders defended their actions as necessary, saying they sent a message that disruptive protests in the Tennessee House would not be tolerated.

By KIMBERLEE KRUESI and PAUL J. WEBER Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.