Moose feasts on lobby plants in Alaska hospital building

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — So this moose walks into an medical building… While that could be a setup to a bad joke, it actually happened in Anchorage on Thursday. A young moose trudging through the snow looking for a meal spotted green plants in the lobby of a medical building in the Providence Alaska Health Park and decided to drop in for a dose of greenery. The moose became an unwitting social media star as people inside the building snapped photos and video. Security was able to coax the moose out of the building. With a full belly, he headed off for an afternoon nap.

