Peru ex-leader Toledo wins reprieve in extradition from US

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Former Peruvian President Alejandro Toledo Manrique has been granted two more weeks to fight his extradition from the United States on corruption charges. The late Thursday decision by the Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco halted extradition proceedings to Peru that had been set to start Friday. The court ordered the 14-day stay to allow Toledo to ask a three-judge panel to reconsider its decision denying him a stay or petition the full court to review his appeal. The former president is accused of taking $20 million in bribes from a Brazilian construction company. He denies the charges.

