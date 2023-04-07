Russia hits illegally annexed Ukraine areas from ground, air

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces have bombarded the regions of Ukraine it has illegally annexed but doesn’t fully control, resulting in casualties, building damage and power outages. The Ukrainian military says Russian forces launched 18 air strikes, five missile strikes and 53 attacks from multiple rocket launchers between Thursday and Friday mornings. According to the General Staff statement, Russia is concentrating offensive operations in Ukraine’s industrial east, focusing on Bakhmut and other cities in Donetsk province. British military officials said in their latest daily analysis that Russian forces have likely advanced into the center of Bakhmut, the focus of the war’s longest battle. Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered his military to gain control of all four annexed regions.

