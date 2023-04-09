78-year-old bank heist suspect: ‘I didn’t mean to scare you’

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. (AP) — A 78-year-old woman with two past bank robbery convictions faces new charges after authorities allege she handed a teller a note that said “I didn’t mean to scare you” during a recent Missouri heist. The Kansas City Star reports that Bonnie Gooch is jailed on $25,000 bond after she was charged with one count of stealing or attempting to steal from a financial institution in the holdup Wednesday in Pleasant Hill. No attorney is listed for her in online court records. She also was convicted of robbing a California bank in 1977 and one in the Kansas City suburb of Lee’s Summit in 2020.

