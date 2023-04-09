Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 3:02 AM

Police kill suspect, 3 victims die in Florida home shooting

KTVZ

By The Associated Press

Police in Florida say four people including a child are dead after a suspect shot three victims and then was killed by police after opening fire on officers responding to a domestic violence report. The Orlando Police Department says officers heard gunshots inside a home before the suspect exited and shot at the officers around 2:25 a.m. Sunday. Inside the home, police found three gunshot victims, including a child who was transported by officers to a hospital. The three victims died of their injuries. The suspect also died after being transported to a hospital. The two officers involved in the shooting were not injured. The identifies of the suspect, the victims and the officers were not immediately released.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content