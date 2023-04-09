Reports: IS land mine kills at least 6 civilians in Syria

BEIRUT (AP) — Syrian state media says a deadly land mine explosion has killed at least six people. News agency SANA said the explosion Sunday hit civilians who were foraging for truffles in the countryside, and blamed the incident on a land mine planted by the Islamic State group in the southern Deir Ez-Zor province. The area is a former stronghold of the militants. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitor, put the number killed Sunday at seven. The truffles are a seasonal delicacy that can be sold for a high price.

