Suspect arrested in Florida after killings of 3 teens

OCALA, Fla. (AP) — A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in the killings of three teenagers in central Florida was captured by authorities, days after another teenager and a 12-year-old were charged in the deaths. The teen was arrested Saturday by U.S. marshals about 30 miles west of Orlando in Groveland. He is facing charges on outstanding warrants in a carjacking with a firearm, aggravated assault and other crimes. The two suspects previously in custody were charged with first-degree murder last week. The state attorney’s office is reviewing the case to determine whether the suspects will be charged as adults.

