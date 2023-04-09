Ukraine attacks continue amid Easter pleas for peace

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian authorities say weekend shelling by Russian forces killed at least seven civilians. They reported the deaths on Sunday as Pope Francis and Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby used their traditional Easter messages to highlight the war in Ukraine and other conflicts around the world. While Russia continues to concentrate on seizing Ukraine’s industrial east, Kharkiv province in the northeast and Zaporizhzhia province in the southeast came under rocket and artillery fire on Sunday. Kharkiv’s governor says a 65-year-old man and a 34-year-old man died as a result of shelling in a formerly Russian-occupied city. He says Russian forces used multiple rocket launchers to target residential areas later Sunday.

