2 dead, 20 missing as migrant boat sinks off Tunisia

ROME (AP) — German aid group ResQship says at least two migrants have died and about 20 others are missing after their boat sank in the Mediterranean Sea between Tunisia and Italy. ResQship said its rescuers arrived in the area of the wreck Saturday and found about 25 people in the water, who had been there for two hours already. “Our crew was able to recover 22 survivors and 2 deceased,” the aid group tweeted Monday, adding that survivors said about 20 people had drowned. The group’s ship, the Nadir, took the rescued migrants to the Italian island of Lampedusa.

