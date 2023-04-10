7 electricity pylons collapse onto highway in South Africa
PRETORIA, South Africa (AP) — At least seven large electricity pylons have collapsed onto a highway near the South African capital of Pretoria and caused a multiple-vehicle crash. Emergency services say two people were “moderately” injured in the car crash, treated on the scene and taken to the hospital. City authorities say the pylons collapsed Sunday night onto the N4 highway and many areas of north and east Pretoria are without electricity. The city said the cause of the pylon collapses is not yet clear but the mayor said there might have been attempts to steal parts of the metal structures at the base of the pylons.