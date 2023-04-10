Blumenthal to leave hospital after surgery for parade injury

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal is expected to be discharged from a hospital following surgery on a minor leg fracture he suffered during a victory parade for the national champion University of Connecticut men’s basketball team over the weekend. A spokesperson for the 77-year-old Connecticut Democrat says he will be released from Stamford Hospital on Monday after having surgery on his upper femur Sunday. The operation included installing some pins to make sure it heals properly. Video from Saturday’s parade in Hartford shows Blumenthal falling onto a street after getting bumped from behind by a man walking backward with a camera. Blumenthal says he expects to return to Washington next week.

