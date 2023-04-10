Bodies of missing musician, son recovered from Arkansas lake

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Authorities say the bodies of a jam band musician and his son have been recovered from an Arkansas lake more than three weeks after the two went missing during a kayaking trip. Lt. Shannon Jenkins of the Benton County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday that the bodies had been identified as those of 47-year-old Chuck Morris and his 20-year-old son, Charley Morris. Chuck Morris was a percussionist for the band Lotus. The band posted a statement on behalf of the Morris family saying both men drowned. Chuck Morris and his son had last been seen on March 16 while on a kayaking trip to Beaver Lake in Arkansas.

