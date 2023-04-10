Democratic Sen. Bob Casey of Pennsylvania to seek 4th term

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democratic Sen. Bob Casey says he’ll seek a fourth term, bringing unmatched name recognition in Pennsylvania politics to his party’s defense of a seat in a presidential battleground state. Casey’s announcement Monday gives Democrats a boost ahead of a difficult 2024 Senate map. Casey is a key ally of labor unions and President Joe Biden. In running for reelection, Casey has talked about landmark bills produced by a Democratic-controlled Congress that would expand spending on infrastructure such as airports and broadband, and lower drug costs for Medicare recipients. He says there’s more work to be done to help working families.

