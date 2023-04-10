New BOJ head says banks stable, rules out major policy shift

TOKYO (AP) — The new governor of Japan’s central bank has signaled, once again, that he plans no drastic changes in its ultra-low interest rate policy. Bank of Japan Gov. Kazuo Ueda said Japan’s financial institutions are not facing the sorts of turmoil seen recently with bank failures in the U.S. and Europe. Ueda pledged to do his utmost to maintain stability in both prices and financial systems Monday. Japan’s central bank is seeing its first leadership change in a decade, at a time when inflationary pressures around the world remain a risk and central banks are fighting back with big interest rate increases. Japan’s benchmark rate remains at minus 0.1%.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.