Pope renews call to pray for peace celebrating Easter Monday

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis renews his call to pray for peace on Easter Monday, celebrating the Regina Coeli prayer in St. Peter’s Square. At the end of the prayer, the pontiff recalled the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, which ended decades of violent conflict in Northern Ireland. In his Easter message, he invited people to continue to pray for peace in the world, especially in troubled Ukraine. Pope Francis on Sunday invoked prayers for both the Ukrainian and Russian people and praised nations which welcome refugees.

