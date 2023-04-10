The anime hit ‘Suzume’ and Shinkai’s cinema of cataclysm

NEW YORK (AP) — Makoto Shinkai was never the same filmmaker after the 2011 earthquake stuck Japan. When the tsunami and quake ravaged the Tōhoku region of northern Japan and prompted a nuclear meltdown, Shinkai, a now 50-year-old director and animator of some of the most popular anime features in the world, could feel his sense of storytelling crumbling. The three blockbusters that have followed by Shinkai — “Your Name,” “Weathering With You” and the new release “Suzume” — have each tethered hugely emotional tales to ecological disaster. And it’s made him one of the biggest box-office draws in movies. “Suzume” has already grossed more than $200 million.

