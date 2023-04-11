Fishing regulators need more transparency, ocean groups say

MOMBASA, Kenya (AP) — More transparency in regional fisheries management organizations that were set up by the United Nations to measure and conserve fish populations — but are difficult to hold to account — is needed if fish species are to be protected, conservation agencies and fishing industries players say. Regional fisheries management organizations regulate how companies and countries can fish in waters worldwide in a way that best conserves populations of fish and other ocean species based on scientific evidence. For years, these regional regulators have been accused of undemocratic practices, maintaining opaque, exclusive administrative structures while shutting out public participation. Now several environmental and conservations groups are banding together to renew calls for a culture change.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.