Arkansas requires parents’ OK for children on social media

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas has become the second state to enact a law restricting social media use by children. Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Wednesday signed legislation requiring minors to get their parents’ permission to create a new account on social media sites. The measure is similar to a law that Utah’s governor approved last month. Several other states are considering similar measures that supporters say will protect children. Arkansas’ measure will apply to new accounts created starting in September. Critics have said the restriction raises privacy concerns and could exacerbate the mental health crisis among young people.

