Florida executes ‘ninja killer’ for couple’s 1989 death

STARKE, Fla. (AP) — Florida has executed a man known as the “ninja killer” for the 1989 slayings of a couple visiting the state from New Jersey. The governor’s office says Louis Bernard Gaskin was pronounced dead at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday after receiving a lethal injection. He was convicted of killing Robert and Georgette Sturmfels at their Flagler County winter home on Florida’s northeastern coast. Gaskin was dubbed the “ninja killer” because he wore all-black ninja clothing during the crimes. This was the second execution under Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis this year. He is preparing his widely expected presidential campaign. He oversaw two executions in his first four years in office.

