‘Game of Thrones’ prequel and ‘Harry Potter’ series are a go

Warner Bros. Discovery is sticking with safe bet franchises that will likely lure viewers, including a “Harry Potter” series and a “Game of Thrones” prequel. Executives touted the new Max service debuting May 23 and made original Warner Bros. Discovery programming announcements during a presentation for journalists and investors on Wednesday. The “Harry Potter” series for Max is planned as a decade-long series retelling the events of the seven books by J.K. Rowling about the boy wizard. The “Game of Thrones” prequel for HBO will be based on novellas by George R. R. Martin who will also swerve as a writer and executive producer.

