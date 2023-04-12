Gulf nations Bahrain, Qatar to restore ties after boycott

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The Gulf nations of Bahrain and Qatar have agreed to restore diplomatic relations. Bahrain had been the last holdout of four Arab nations that imposed a boycott on Qatar in 2017. They were angered by Qatar’s support for Islamist groups that rose to power in some countries following the 2011 Arab Spring protests, which the other autocratic nations viewed as terrorist organizations. The boycott was lifted at the start of 2021, and Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt have restored ties with Qatar since then, with top leaders paying official visits in recent months. Bahrain and Qatar announced their decision to restore ties late Wednesday.

