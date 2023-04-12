Look who’s back: Donald Trump’s big return to Fox News

NEW YORK (AP) — For several months, Fox News treated Donald Trump like yesterday’s news. But the former president has come roaring back to the channel most favored by conservatives, as most recently seen by Tucker Carlson’s hour-long friendly interview on Tuesday. Until Sean Hannity’s similar interview two weeks ago, Trump hadn’t been interviewed on the network since last September. Fox didn’t even carry his November announcement that he was running again for president in full on the network. The return has been most pronounced since Trump’s indictment by a Manhattan grand jury. Fox says that it’s following the news, not necessarily the strong ratings that Trump delivers.

